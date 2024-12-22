Regie Suganob crushes Thai foe, calls for showdown with Iwata

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — With a commanding performance that underscored his readiness for the world title, Boholano boxing sensation Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob made a powerful statement on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old rising star from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable delivered a stunning third-round technical knockout against Thai knockout artist Nanthanon Thongchai in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 19,” held at the Holy Name University (HNU) Barder Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Suganob, eager for another world title shot, sent Thongchai to the canvas five times in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds. Determined to make his case for contention, Suganob showcased his exceptional power and precision, sending a strong message to the reigning WBO light flyweight champion, Shokichi Iwata.

From the opening bell, Suganob dominated with blistering combinations, scoring the first knockdown in the initial round. Despite this early setback, the resilient Thongchai managed to survive until the second round. However, the Thai fighter’s defense crumbled under Suganob’s relentless pressure, suffering three additional knockdowns before the round ended.

Thongchai’s courage drew admiration from the crowd as he endured the onslaught, but Suganob’s determination was unstoppable. In the third round, another barrage of pinpoint punches sent Thongchai to the canvas for the fifth time, prompting the referee to halt the fight at the 58-second mark.

A career-defining win

The victory improved Suganob’s professional record to 16 wins (6 KOs) against one loss, solidifying his status as the top-ranked contender in the WBO light flyweight division. Thongchai, now at 13 wins (11 KOs), 3 losses, and 2 draws, was no match for the Filipino standout’s precision and power.

Direct challenge to Iwata

In a post-fight interview, Suganob issued a bold challenge to WBO light flyweight champion Shokichi Iwata, urging the Japanese champion to face him.

“To Shokichi Iwata, let’s make this happen. Defend your world title—I’m ready to face you,” Suganob declared with confidence.

The Filipino boxer shared that he has carefully studied Iwata’s style and weaknesses, strengthening his belief that he can dethrone the champion. Iwata currently has 180 days to make a voluntary title defense before facing his mandatory challenger, Suganob.

“I’ve learned from my past experiences, trained hard, and fought tough opponents. I’m more than ready for this opportunity,” he added.

Striving for perfection

Despite the dominant win, Suganob remains focused on improving his skills. While pleased with his performance, he acknowledged areas for refinement, particularly in accuracy.

“I’m happy with tonight’s performance, but there’s still room for growth. I’ve noticed more power in my punches, and I’m becoming more confident in throwing combinations,” Suganob said.

A stellar year

The victory caps off a remarkable year for Suganob, who earlier defended his WBO Global light flyweight title with an eighth-round TKO against Japanese knockout artist Kai Ishizawa.

With his sights set firmly on a world title, Suganob is not just prepared—he is determined to bring pride to the Philippines and his beloved home island of Bohol. /clorenciana

