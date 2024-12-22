Shearline to bring rains, cloudy skies in Visayas

MANILA – A tropical depression located just outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) may enter the country and become the 18th tropical storm of the year, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Sunday.

In its 24-hour forecast, PAGASA said the depression was last located 620 kilometers south of Kalayaan town, Palawan province, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts up to 70 kph. It is moving north-northeast at 20 kph.

The tropical depression’s trough is already affecting parts of the country, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Zamboanga Peninsula and the provinces of Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also noted the tropical depression may enter PAR within 24 hours and will be named “Rumina.”

Meanwhile, the shear line and the northeast monsoon (amihan) are expected to bring rains to several areas across the country.

The Visayas, Bicol Region, Calabarzon and the provinces of Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Dinagat Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with monsoon rains.

PAGASA is advising the public to be vigilant for potential flash floods or landslides, especially during heavy rains.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan, though no significant impacts are expected. (PNA)

