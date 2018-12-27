Mandaue bust: Newly released ex-convict back in jail for drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old former convict, who had just been released a month from the Mandaue City jail, will again be back in prison after he was arrested in a buy-bust operation at past 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City.

Pablo Tuñacao, who was staying at the Cebu International Convention Center compound, was caught with 22 sachets of suspected shabu, and a .38 caliber revolver during a buy-bust operation at the Mandaue Reclamation Area, said PO2 Ariel Gingco of the Centro Police Station, who led the anti-illegal drug operation.

Gingco said the confiscated suspected shabu was estimated to cost P4,400.

Gingco said that they conducted the operation after they received information about Tuñacao’s illegal drug activities in the area.

Gingco said that Tuñacao, who was armed with the .38 caliber revolver during the buy-bust operation, however surrendered when police moved in to arrest him.

He was detained at the Centro Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.