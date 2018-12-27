DTI’s authorized firecracker makers’ list released

MANILA, Philippines – Days away from New Year’s Eve revelry, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released a list of accredited firecracker manufacturers.

In an advisory on Sunday, DTI said the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) has certified 19 companies to sell fireworks.

As of December 12, 2018, the following manufacturers are allowed to sell firecrackers: A.G.E Pyrotechnic Enterprises, Diamond Fireworks, Double L Fireworks, Dragon Fireworks Inc., Global Lions Fireworks Inc., Golden Leopard King Fireworks Manufacturer, Legendary Fireworks Inc., MADZ Firecrackers and Pyrotechnic-Vista Alegre, Mary P Diaresco Pyrotechnics Manufacturing, Nation Fireworks, Pegasus Fireworks, Phoenix Fireworks, Platinum Fireworks Inc., Purity Fireworks, Pyro Kreations Fireworks, R and F Fireworks, Tiger Fireworks, Wow Fireworks Manufacturing, and Yangco Fireworks.

The agency said consumers must always look for the Philippine Standard or “PS” mark when buying firecrackers and be assured that it is safe to use.