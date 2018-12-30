DOLE reminds employers: Follow proper pay rules on New Year’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded employers to observe proper payment of wages for employees who will work on New Year’s Day, a regular holiday.

In a statement, DOLE said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has issued Labor Advisory No. 21 prescribing the pay rules for the said holiday pursuant to Proclamation 555 of President Rodrigo Duterte which declared the regular holidays and special non-working holidays for 2019.

According to DOLE, employees who will not report for work on Jan. 1 will receive 100 percent of their salary for that day. Meanwhile, employees who will work on the said holiday will receive 200 percent of their wage for that day for the first eight hours of work.

In addition, employees who will work in excess of eight hours (overtime work) will receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day.

Meanwhile, employees who will work during a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day, should be given an additional 30 percent of their basic wage of 200 percent, DOLE noted.

Employees who have worked for over eight hours (overtime work) during a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day should be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on said day.