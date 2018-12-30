More cops deployed to patrol city streets to maintain peace and order

AS PEOPLE hit the markets for last-minute shopping of New Year goodies today, December 31, more law enforcers were fielded in Cebu City’s busiest streets to secure the crowd.

Last-minute travelers who plan to celebrate the New Year in their hometowns are also expected to fill the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

Insp. Wilbert Parilla, operations chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they expect road incidents during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations prompting them to deploy more police on streets. Parilla said the Traffic Patrol Group will patrol the streets of of Cebu City not only to ensure the safety of motorists but also to maintain peace and order.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) also anticipates a large volume of vehicles and foot traffic in downtown Cebu City, especially at the Carbon Public Market.

CCTO Operations Chief, Francisco Ouano told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that they will deploy at least 20 traffic enforcers in the downtown area to manage traffic flow.

“Naa sad tay patrol gi-deploy dinhang dapita. Naa tay upat ka lain enforcers nagdagan sa atong patrol (We also deployed a patrol in that area. We have more enforcers manning the patrol team),” said Ouano.

As of Sunday, December 30, CSBT Operations Manager Jonathan Tumulak said at least 120,000 passengers traveled out of the terminal since Friday.

Tumulak said the volume of passengers slightly decreased on Sunday. However, they still expect more passengers to come today.

“Sakay kaayo sukad pag Biyernes, gahapon ug karon. Bintaha na lang karon kay niluag na ang terminal. Ganihang buntag, daghan pud,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak, however, assured that there are enough buses that will serve the passengers. He said bus operators already committed to have all their units functioning.

After the Christmas rush, Tumulak asked the bus operators to conduct an inventory of their units and make the necessary repairs so that there will be many functioning buses.

Tumulak also advised passengers not to travel in the evening, especially from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight, since that is the time that bus drivers would rest.

Tumulak, who also sits as provincial focal person for traffic management, said that they continue to coordinate with traffic managers from different local government units (LGUs).

“So far, wala tay nadawat nga report nga nadugay gyod og hunong ang mga sakyanan. So I think, manageable ra gyod ang traffic,” he said.