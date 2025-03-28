Cebu FC aims for back-to-back wins in PFL home match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants aim to secure back-to-back victories in the second round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) as they host the Loyola Meralco Sparks tomorrow, March 29, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Buoyed by a commanding 3-0 victory over Maharlika Manila FC on March 16 at home, the Gentle Giants are eager to maintain their winning momentum against a struggling Loyola Meralco side.

Cebu FC’s campaign has been a mixed bag this season, as they currently sit in fifth place with a 7-4-3 (win-loss-draw) record.

They are level on points with Stallion Laguna FC, which also has 24 points. However, with the race for the Final Four heating up, every match becomes crucial for the Gentle Giants as they look to replicate last year’s runner-up finish—a feat that secured them a ticket to the AFC Champions League Two.

Securing a spot in the semifinals, however, will be no easy task. Manila Digger FC continues its remarkable run, dislodging defending champions Kaya FC-Iloilo from the top of the table.

Manila Digger currently leads the standings with 36 points from 12 wins and three losses, while Kaya FC sits close behind with 34 points (11-2-1). Taguig FC follows in third with 27 points, while Cebu FC and Stallion Laguna FC are tied in fourth with 24 points each.

Despite the challenges ahead, Cebu FC carries renewed confidence after its dominant performance against Maharlika Manila FC. Abou Sy, who delivered an exceptional performance and earned “Man of the Match” honors, will once again be pivotal for head coach Glenn Ramos as the Gentle Giants seek to climb up the standings.

The clash kicks off at 6:00 PM, with Cebu FC looking to keep its Final Four hopes alive.

