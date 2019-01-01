No New Year blast injury recorded at CCMC, so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines -In a city that has a population of nearly a million, no one was so far recorded as having been injured by a firecracker blast at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) that was related to the New Year revelry.

The white board at the entrance of the emergency room of CCMC, the city government-run hospital and the second biggest public hospital in Metro Cebu, showed that as of 1 a.m. of January 1, 2019, there were four minor firecracker injuries but these all happened from December 24 to December 29.

The December 24 victims were a 41-year-old male from Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City, who was hit by a firecracker called triangle; a seven-year-old boy from Barangay Mambaling, who was injured by a piccolo; and a 27-year-old resident of Barangay Labangon.

The fourth victim was a 13-year-old from Barangay Toong, also in Cebu City, who was hit by a piccolo on December 29.