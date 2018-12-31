Palma: Pray for public servants in 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged the faithful to pray for public servants this 2019, which is an election year.

The archbishop’s reminder for the new year comes five months before the May 2019 national and local elections.

In his homily during the New Year’s Eve Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, the prelate reminded the people that politics plays an integral role in the building of communities.

“Unta atong hinumduman nga ang politics importante sa atong kinabuhi,” said Palma. (Let us remember that politics is important in our lives)

He said that public servants should also remember their responsibilities to all and must always choose ‘good politics’ in serving the people.

The prelate said that part of good politics would be ‘promoting the participation of the youth’ in the building of communities.