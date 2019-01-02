Cebu City police arrest 4 selling banned firecrackers

Police have arrested at least four persons, one of whom was a minor, caught selling a multitude of illegal firecrackers hours before the New Year’s eve celebration.

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, commander of the Mambaling Police Precinct in Cebu City, said the suspects were found selling firecrackers under the bridge of Sitio Tinabangay, Barangay Mambaling in the afternoon of December 31, 2018.

They were caught selling an assortment of banned firecrackers, such as piccolo, triangle, kwitis, among others.

The suspects, now detained by the police, were identified as Edgar Pangatungan 49, Jovelyn Quimada, 30, and Jennelyn Salvador, 22, all residents of Barangay Mambaling.

The 17-year-old was in the company of one of the suspects, said Caballes.