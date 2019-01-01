Stray bullet hits house in Mandaue City

A stray bullet hit a man’s house along P. Remedios Street in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City on Monday, December 31, 2018.

No one was reported injured from the bullet.

The house owner, Joseph Laborte, 31, reported the incident to the Casuntingan Police Station on Monday morning, immediately after the bullet landed in his house through the roof.

According to Casuntingan Police Station desk officer, Police Officer 1 Gestoni Gipatalagan, Laborte told the station that he did not hear any shooting sound prior to the incident. Laborte only knew about the bullet when his roof collapsed due to the impact of the bullet. He later found a bullet on his living room floor.

The bullet was sent to the crime laboratory for examination.

The Casuntingan Police hopes to trace the origin of the stray bullet after the results from the crime laboratory is released.