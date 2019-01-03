Musical fireworks display to mark end of 2019 Sinulog festivities

Cebu City, Philippines – Aside from a performance by a South Korean contingent, spectators of the Sinulog Festival can expect a new segment before the festivities end.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, over-all chairperson of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), announced that a five-minute musical firework display will mark the end of the festivities on January 20.

Tumulak said this is the first time a musical firework display will be incorporated in the Sinulog Festival.

“This will be the first time we’re having a musical fireworks display inside the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC),” said Tumulak.

He added that this segment, sponsored by an airline company, is worth around P500,000.

This is on top of a synchronized fireworks display to be initiated by three large malls in Cebu City.

“The synchronized fireworks will also go together with the musical fireworks display,” Tumulak said. bjo