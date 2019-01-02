Police assure Cebu is safe for tourists amid UK travel advisory on terrorism threat in southern Cebu 

Cebu City, Philippines – Despite a travel advisory issued by the United Kingdom (UK) cautioning British nationals against heading to southern Cebu, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) assured there are no imminent threats against anyone, particularly foreigners, in any part of the island-province.

Nevertheless, Superintendent Janette Rafter, CPPO spokesperson, told reporters today that they have started coordinating with various law enforcement agencies operating on the island to ensure that Cebu will continue to remain peaceful and orderly.

“We have no imminent threats as of present, particularly in tourist spots. But we are doing target hardening (heightened security in targeted areas) and information dissemination,” said Rafter in a press interview today, Thursday (January 3). “We have made a general instructions to all police stations to be on alert following the advisory,” she added.

Aside from tapping the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), all police stations in Cebu, and security forces in seaports and airports have been tasked to be on alert for anyone or group that may cause security problems in Cebu.

Rafter said they are coordinating with all Barangay Intelligent Networks in the province and with management of the resorts operating in Cebu.

Rafter stressed the importance of coordination with proprietors of resorts located near famous tourist spots in southern Cebu.

“If they find something unusual, our resort owners should not hesitate to report to the nearby authorities.

Fortunately, they are very generous in accommodating our advise,” said Rafter.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of UK issued an advisory to their citizens not to travel to southern Cebu, including to the tourist towns of Badian and Dalaguete, due to alleged threats of terrorism.

The UK travel advisory was posted on December 31, 2018.

They also advised their citizens not to travel to the western and central parts of Mindanao. This developed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside a mall in Cotabato City on New Year’s Eve. /edb