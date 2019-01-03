Cebuano Dennison realizes childhood dream, suits up with Phoenix

Cebuano wingman Ron Marvis Dennison has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Fuel Masters this afternoon, bringing to fruition a dream that he has had ever since he started playing basketball.

A product of the juniors program of the University of the Visayas where he won a Cesafi title alongside current Blackwater guard and former University of the Philippines superstar Paul Desiderio way back in 2012, Dennison has seen his stock grow after a stint with the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in the UAAP, Go For Gold in the PBA D-League and recently, the Navotas Clutch in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

He was eventually selected 23rd overall and will be joining a Phoenix team that is looking to barge into the upper echelon of the PBA after finishing the past season with 17 wins and 16 losses, with only one playoff appearance.

Dennison expressed his gratitude to the Phoenix management for offering him the rookie deal and was excited to bring whatever he could to the table to help the Fuel Masters this upcoming season.

“Sobrang saya ko talaga na nagbunga na lahat ng sacrifices and hard work ko mula pa pagkabata. Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord at sa mga taong tumulong sa akin para makamit ko ang pangarap ko. Ngayon excited ako lalo na sa upcoming season at rest assured na gagawin ko ang best ko para sa team. Ito na ‘to. I will work harder,” said Dennison. /rcg