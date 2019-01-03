Sinulog vendors told to register early 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 4,000 vendors are expected to converge in Cebu City, and sell a variety of goods in line with the Sinulog Festival.

And the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) is urging those who wish to apply for their I.D. to come earlier than usual.

DWUP operations officer, Genevieve Alcoseba, said the weeklong registration period for vendors who wish to sell during the Sinulog Festivities, from January 18 to January 20, will run from January 5 to January 12.

“We have already scheduled for the registration to start this Saturday for those who want to sell on the Friday before Sinulog, on Saturday (during the Solemn Procession), and on Sunday which will be the festival itself,” Alcoseba said in Cebuano.

“Last year, during the Sinulog 2018, we registered over 3,000 vendors. Of course, we can expect it to grow around 4,000 this 2019 because it has always been growing. This is why we’re encouraging vendors not to wait for the last day of registration,” she added.

The registration will be done outside the Cebu City Hall, said Alcoseba.

The DWUP was tapped to assist the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) in managing the vendors for Sinulog.

In an earlier interview, Councilor Dave Tumulak, over-all chairperson of SFI’s executive committee, said they implemented the I.D. system to manage the influx of vendors for Cebu’s premier festival./rcg