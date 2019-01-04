Man shot in Guizo, Mandaue City

Mandaue City, Philippines – A man was shot by still unidentified assailants along Mantawe Avenue in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City close to midnight on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

The victim was identified as Giovanne Collamat based on his driver’s license.

Collamat was reportedly traversing Mantawe Avenue in his blue Chevrolet Aveo vehicle and was about to make a u-turn beside the Cebu International Convention Center when he was shot.

A medical team rushed to the site and brought the victim to the hospital.

The police are still investigating the incident at press time.

Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa, chief of Station 1 of Mandaue City, said the perpetrators may been on a motorcycle when they shot the victim. bjo