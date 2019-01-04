Cop nabbed in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A policeman in active service was arrested in Toledo City in southern Cebu on Thursday.

Superintendent Randy Korret, the chief of the Toledo City Police Station, personally took into custody the policeman who was the subject of an arrest warrant over a malversation of public funds case.

Korret identified the arrested policeman as P02 Gilfredo Carungay, 37, and a resident of Sitio Bawod, Barangay Media Once, Toledo City.

Carungay was arrested at past 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, after he was spotted in Barangay Poblacion of the city.

According to Korret, Carungay has a pending malversation of public funds case and was the subject of an arrest warrant issued on October 22, 2018 by Toledo City Regional Trial Court Branch 29 Presiding Judge Ruben Altubar.

Altubar imposed a P100,000 bail for his temporary liberty.

Korret clarified that Carungay was also freed on the same day after posting bail.

Korret said Carungay remains in active service and is currently assigned at the Regional Personnels Holding Administration Unit (RPHAU) Unit of the Regional Police Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) based in Camp Sergio Osmeña located in Cebu City./elb