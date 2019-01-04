ABL basketball game, Cebu City Marathon lead list of sporting events in Cebu in January

Cebu City, Philippines – The holiday break is over for athletes and student athletes as the first month of 2019 ushers in a slew of sporting events spearheaded by the Cebu City Marathon.

The Cebu City Marathon will be happening on Sunday, January 13, and will start and end at the Cebu Business Park.

About 4,000 runners will be competing in three race distances—the 42 kilometers, 21K and the 5K.

The first to be held, though, was the National Age Group Chess Championships 2019 Visayas Leg at the SM Seaside City Cebu. It started January 3 and is still ongoing.

Pawnpushers from all over the Visayas will be vying in the Under 8, U10, U12, U14, U16, snd U18.

The winners will get slots to the national finals.

To start action this weekend, January 5 and 6, is the Cebu City Airsoft Tournament Sinulog Cup 2019 Codename: Tarantula at the SRP Sugbu Grounds.

This two-day event will award plaques and trophies to the winners.

Also to come off wraps starting January 6 is the Cebu Provincial Meet in Carmen, north of Cebu.

The winners of this multi-sporting competition organized by the Department of Education will form the core of the Cebu Province team that will compete in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet happening in Dumaguete City in February.

Another event that will kickoff this January 5 is the 2019 Sansam Gullas Cup at the San Fernando Sports Complex.

Six teams will be vying for the title with the champion to get P80,000.

One of the most anticipated is the Asean Basketball League (ABL) basketball game between home team San Miguel Alab Pilipinas and Zhuhai Wolf Warriors at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City on January 6, 2019.

Towards the end of January, on the 24th, is the Mayor’s Cup Sinulog Beach Volleyball which will be held at the sand court located at the back of Fort San Pedro.

The annual Sinulog Football Cup, however, has been moved to February to make way for the Sinulog festivities. /bjo