Comelec revamp for 2019 polls starts

Starting Monday, January 7, the Cebu Provincial Election Office will have a new election supervisor.

This as outgoing Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano will be reporting to the Siquijor provincial election office. Siquijor’s election supervisor, Atty. Jerome Brillantes, will assume Castillano’s post on the same day.

Castillano, in an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, confirmed this development which he said is part of their regular revamp during elections.

“Every election, i-reassign man mi to places that we have not yet been assigned to. In 2010, diha man ko sa Cebu then 2013 Bohol and next was Negros. This time, I am assigned in Siquijor,” Castillano said.

Castillano said he expects his new assignment to be of less pain because Siquijor has not any had history of electoral violence.

“Peaceful gyud. No history of electoral violence. But intense ang political rivalry,” Castillano said.

The reshuffling of assignments, which is aimed to avoid issues of biases among Comelec officials, is implemented nationwide as part of the preparation for the May 13 local and national elections.

The reassignment, Castillano said, will be until June 12 or after the election period. /rcg