Nat’l Age Group Chess opens at SM Seaside Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 261 pawnpushers from all over the Philippines are currently competing in the first leg of the National Age Group Chess Championships (NAGCC) 2019 at the Cube Wing of the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The last time that Cebu hosted an eliminations spearheaded by the Cebu International Chess Society (CICS) was in 2016, said deputy chief arbiter Michael Joseph Pagaran.

According to Pagaran, who is also the coach of the grassroots program for chess of the Cebu City Sports Commission, aside from the locals, participants come from as far as Luzon and Mindanao.

Others are from Dumaguete City, Aklan, Roxas, Capiz, Batangas, Manila, Zamboanga, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Siquijor, among others.

Age groups contested are Under 8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18 and U20 in boys and girls divisions.

Top 3 winners in each age group will advance to the national finals slated this summer with a chance to represent the Philippines in international competitions.

Those who will not qualify in this leg can try their luck in the Mindanao and Luzon legs, said Pagaran. There are no specific dates yet, however, for the other two legs. /rcg