Puso vendor moonlighting as ‘shabu peddler’ caught in Duljo bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 33-year-old puso (hanging rice) vendor, who allegedly secretly moonlighted as a shabu peddler, was arrested on Friday, January 4, in an anti-illegal drug operation in

Carlos Dickina of Barangay Duljo Fatima was arrested after he was caught with several sachets of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at past 9 p.m. in the barangay, said Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, Mambaling Police Station chief, in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Friday, January 4.

Caballes said that the illegal drugs confiscated from Dickina had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P73,304.

He said that they had been trying to catch Dickina redhanded with the illegal drugs but they could not pin him down until the January 4 operation.

Dickina, however, denied the drug peddling allegations against him.

He said that he was not selling drugs and that he was only a “runner” or one who would be asked to buy drugs.

Caballes, however, said that it was Dickina’s right to deny the allegations but we would just let the court decide if his claims were true or not.

Dickina was detained at the Mambaling Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs