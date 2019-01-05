Cebuana beauty queen to join Bb. Pilipinas 2019; eyes Miss Universe Philippines title 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s confirmed!

Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 Samantha Ashley Lo is upping her ante and will join Binibining Pilipinas 2019 with her eyes set on claiming the Miss Universe Philippines title.

Lo confirmed the news to Cebu Daily News Digital in an online interview on Friday, January 4, on the heels of her participation in the Best Model of the World competition held in Istanbul, Turkey last December 8.

Lo, who turns 26 on January 9, said she is currently in Manila training in preparation for Bininining Pilipinas 2019 under Jonas Gaffud’s Aces and Queens.

News of Lo’s participation in the country’s biggest and most prestigious beauty pageant has been making the rounds in pageant circle since she finished second to Apriel Smith in Binibining Cebu 2017.

Recently, pageant blogger and expert Norman Tinio named Lo in his #BinibiniWishList2019.

“From the Queen City of the South comes this tall, beautiful and well-spoken lady who reigned as Binibining CEBU – Tourism 2017. And if my hunch is right, she plans to replace and elevate part of that former title to include the entire nation, as in Bb. Pilipinas of course,” wrote Tinio.

Tinio described Lo as “one of those vibrant personalities who can make you sit up and take notice the minute she speaks.”

“The moment she stands up and moves like a graceful gazelle, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more qualified candidate who walks the walk, just as much as she talks the talk. Literally. I have long waited for Samantha to do the nationals. 2019 could be the right year to do just that,” he added.

Lo was hailed as one of the grand winners in the Global Asian Model (GLAM) Philippines 2018, which earned her the right to compete in the international competition in Turkey.

Lo said she felt more motivated to give her best when she read Tinio’s post about her.

“At the same time, it feels surreal to know that him and pageant fans see me (taking part in) the competition. I’m flattered and grateful that with all the training and help of the GLAM and Aces team in Manila, I have come this far,” she told CDN Digital.

Aside from physique training, Lo said she has been reading, listening and watching.

“I read anything from novels, the newspaper, fashion articles, to pageant blogs. I listen to conversations,” she said.

Lo said she watches reality shows, movies, and even people, which keeps her in the loop on what is going on in the world.

She described this as her formula in becoming “relatable” when she converses with people. This is also the reason why she can always engage in meaningful conversations.

“I find people’s views to be important because it shows where the support is heading and why,” she said.

Lo said she admires Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and the hard work she put in to win the crown.

“I think what makes her a tough contender is because she was being herself. She wasn’t trying to be anyone else on that stage except for herself and I think that’s what makes her so appealing,” she said.

Lo joined Miss Mandaue 2017 and Binibining Cebu 2017. She was born and raised in the US and moved to Cebu in 2015. Her father is Filipino-Chinese and her mom is Cuban-Nicaraguan.

Lo said she loves to “work hard and fight harder” and she will take on this attitude as she competes for Bb. Pilipinas 2019./elb