Medical trash seen floating off Lapu waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Videos and photos showing hospital waste such as used syringes, kidney trays, chemical bottles, and rubber gloves floating on the waters of Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City are now making the rounds on social media.

They were uploaded by Cessna Zosa-Sarmiento, founder of Mactan-based flying school, Cheynair Aviation Inc.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Zosa-Sarmiento said she happened to see the trash floating while she and the rest of her team of dragonboat rowers from Black Manta Warriors were practicing in the area.

“We were doing our regular weekend practice,” she added.

Her video showed a kidney tray, and several rubber gloves being washed ashore.

LOOK: Videos and photos showing waste from hospitals such as used syringes, kidney trays, chemical bottles, and rubber… 由 Cebu Daily News 发布于 2019年1月5日周六

The photos, on the other hand, showed a tube for a blood sample procedure, a chemical bottle with a sticker bearing the name of a popular hospital where it came from, and a young boy playing and apparently collecting the plastic syringes from the sea.

“Hope Lapu-Lapu could take action to these idiots disposing used hospital/laboratory supplies,” Zosa-Sarmiento’s caption said.

As of 4:00 p.m. today, Saturday (January 5), the pilot’s post has generated close to 200 mostly angry reactions and shared more than 900 times on Facebook. /rcg