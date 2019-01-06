Naga fire displaces 50 individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 50 individuals were left homeless after a late afternoon fire burned 11 homes in Sitio Mihon, Barangay Langtad, Naga City today (January 5).

One more structure was partially damaged in the fire that lasted at least 44 minutes, said Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Renel Andagan, investigator of the Naga City Fire Department.

Andangan said that the fire was believed to have started at the fuse box of the residence of Marcelina Zamora.

The fire damaged houses thay were mostly made of light materials.

Damage to properties was pegged at P300, 000.

Andangan said that the Langtad fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. and was placed under control in 44 minutes./dcb