Apple Rubin clinches gold, silver at Batang Pinoy National Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City’s standout chess player, Apple Rubin, did shine brightly at the Batang Pinoy National Finals, capturing a gold medal in the rapid chess competition held in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Sunday, November 24.

The 14-year-old Rubin, mentored by Toledo Xignex Trojans co-team owner Jeah Gacang, finished with a perfect 5.0 points to claim the top spot in the rapid category, which featured 33 competitors coming from different from local government units (LGUs) and provinces across the Philippines.

Rubin’s flawless performance bested Sherleen Cobey of Cagayan de Oro, Iana Angela Sotaridona of Iloilo Province, Charlene May Yarcia of Zambales, and Faith Jove Bernil of Negros Oriental, all of whom scored 4.0 points. They were ranked according to their total tie break points.

ALSO READ:

Apple Rubin finishes 16th in Asian Girls Chess Championship

Apple Rubin vies for PHL in Asian Girls Rapid Chess tilt in Tagaytay

In addition to her gold, Rubin earned a silver medal in the blitz category, finishing with 4.0 points.

Cebu City’s Loisse Antonette Lozada placed 10th in the rapid competition with 3.0 points, while Lapu-Lapu City’s Danica Pearl Torrefiel ranked 24th with 2.0 points.

Torrefiel’s teammate, Chloe Clare Lorejo, finished 27th with 1.5 points.

Rubin’s teammates also showcased impressive performances: Reduard Contaoi finished in fifth place in his category, while Dona Jane Rubin took 10th place, and Zhy Rich Maniego ended in 38th in their respective divisions.

Rubin is already a sought-after talent in the national chess scene, having previously won a gold medal at the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024 in Vientiane, Laos this past August.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP