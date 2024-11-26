Tolentino tells Cebu brgy officials not to be affected by ‘dirty politics’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Senator Francis Tolentino has expressed hope that the “fracture” in the country’s politics will not affect the delivery of services in the barangays.

Tolentino made his statement during the year-end assembly of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Cebu Province held on Tuesday, November 26, in a hotel and resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Wa sanang makaapekto yung maduming politika na nangyayari ngayon sa national sa paglilingkod sa barangay,” Tolentino said.

READ: Pagasa told by senator: Use layman’s terms in your forecast

“Events happening right now in the national scene should not affect your governance. Events happening right now, toxic politics happening right now, should not in any way affect how you perform as barangay chairman,” he said during his speech.

The tension between President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte continues to escalate. Recently, Duterte said that she hired someone to kill the president, First Lady Liza Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if something happens to her.

READ: Tolentino cites need for gov’t coordination on Sulu transition fund

Tolentino said that barangay officials should not allow themselves to be affected by what he described as “dirty politics.”

Despite the controversies in the national scene, Tolentino said that barangay officials should remain united.

READ: Tolentino seeks private sector’s support to clear Maharlika Highway

“Kahit magulo sila sa taas, kung ang barangay nyo ay nagkakaisa, walang epekto yun. Wala pong makakagalaw sa pagkakaisa ng isang barangay,” he said.

Moreover, Tolentino is urging the current administration to focus on finding solutions to problems that are affecting the country right now instead of involving in disputes or altercations.

“Nakakalungkot nga lang kasi ang dami nating kailangang harapin na problema, eh nag-aaway-away sa national,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tolentino informed the barangay captains of his continuing effort to push in Congress for the extension of the terms of office of barangay officials.

However, he said that they were yet to determine the length of the extension.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP