Mechanical Engineers B-Handy Fix remain unbeaten
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mechanical Engineers B-Handy Fix asserted their dominance in the ongoing Architects-Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024, maintaining their unbeaten streak with a decisive 77-62 victory over the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Sinclair over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Downtown Campus gymnasium.
With this win, B-Handy Fix now boasts a 4-0 record as the only team left unbeaten in the tournament.
Kyle Ordeniza led the charge with an all-around performance, scoring 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Jesriel Pino added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Eric Pummer chipped in 14 points.
READ: Buildrite Cup: Sinclair squares off with Handyfix in pivotal game
Despite the loss, UAP Sinclair (3-1) had notable efforts from Jason Cinco, who topscored with 15 points, Adrian Damole with 13, and Bryan Lacbayo adding 11.
NATICA VS. READYCRETE
In another Bracket B matchup, Industrial Engineers-Natica improved to a 2-2 record after defeating Civil Engineers 6-Readycrete, 69-59. Paolo Perez led the charge for Natica with 21 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
READ: AEBC Buildrite Cup 2024: Sinclair holds off Stopgap
Eduard Abellanosa contributed 19 points for Readycrete, who dropped to a 1-3 slate.
Meanwhile, the Civil Engineers 1-Stopgap secured their second win (2-2) by default after Civil Engineers 4-Rubberstop forfeited the game, slipping to 0-4.
On the other hand, Bracket A remains tightly contested, with three teams—Mechanical Engineers A-Smartbond, Electrical Engineers-Blockout, and Computer Engineers-Tofil—all tied at 3-1.
The Computer Engineers defeated Civil Engineers 3-Sapal, 63-51, while the Electrical Engineers overcame Civil Engineers 5-Kryocrete, 87-75. In a surprising turn, Mechanical Engineers A suffered their first loss, falling to Civil Engineers 2-Confix, 61-85.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.