Mechanical Engineers B-Handy Fix remain unbeaten

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mechanical Engineers B-Handy Fix asserted their dominance in the ongoing Architects-Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024, maintaining their unbeaten streak with a decisive 77-62 victory over the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Sinclair over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Downtown Campus gymnasium.

With this win, B-Handy Fix now boasts a 4-0 record as the only team left unbeaten in the tournament.

Kyle Ordeniza led the charge with an all-around performance, scoring 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Jesriel Pino added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Eric Pummer chipped in 14 points.

Despite the loss, UAP Sinclair (3-1) had notable efforts from Jason Cinco, who topscored with 15 points, Adrian Damole with 13, and Bryan Lacbayo adding 11.

NATICA VS. READYCRETE

In another Bracket B matchup, Industrial Engineers-Natica improved to a 2-2 record after defeating Civil Engineers 6-Readycrete, 69-59. Paolo Perez led the charge for Natica with 21 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Eduard Abellanosa contributed 19 points for Readycrete, who dropped to a 1-3 slate.

Meanwhile, the Civil Engineers 1-Stopgap secured their second win (2-2) by default after Civil Engineers 4-Rubberstop forfeited the game, slipping to 0-4.

On the other hand, Bracket A remains tightly contested, with three teams—Mechanical Engineers A-Smartbond, Electrical Engineers-Blockout, and Computer Engineers-Tofil—all tied at 3-1.

The Computer Engineers defeated Civil Engineers 3-Sapal, 63-51, while the Electrical Engineers overcame Civil Engineers 5-Kryocrete, 87-75. In a surprising turn, Mechanical Engineers A suffered their first loss, falling to Civil Engineers 2-Confix, 61-85.

