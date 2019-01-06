Two men nabbed in a drug bust in a hinterland village of Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An anti-illegal drugs police operation in a hinterland village in Talisay City in southern Cebu on Saturday led to the arrest of two suspected drug pushers and seizure of over 70 plastic packets containing suspected shabu (crystal meth).

A spot report released by the Talisay City Police Station said the suspects, identified as Armando Unabia, 54, and Gerald Geraldizo, 42, were nabbed after a buy bust operation staged past 3 p.m. of Saturday, January 5, in Sitio Candaya, Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

The suspects yielded a total of 19.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at P133,620 that were contained in four medium size plastic sachets, 72 small triangular heat sealed transparent sachets, and a small sachet that was the subject of the buy bust operation.

Also seized from the suspects were two caliber 45 firearms, four live bullets, and P300 in one hundred peso bills that were used during the buy bust.

Superintendent Marlu Conag, the Talisay City police chief, said in the report that the drug bust, led by Chief Inspector Ardioleto Cabagnot, was conducted after they confirmed that the two men, who were natives of the village, had been peddling drugs in the area.

The two are now detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him, Conag said in the report./elb