SCR bust: Former Jaguar aide nabbed with shabu worth P170K 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former trusted aide of slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz was arrested after he was caught with P170,000 worth of suspected shabu outside a parking lot at the South Coastal Road in the South Road Properties.

Jimbo Cabusas of Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, was also caught with a .45 caliber pistol in his possession during the buy-bust operation on January 5, said Chief Inspector Chuck Barandog, Cebu City Police Office Drug Enforcement Unit (CCPO DEU) chief.

Barandog said that the anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the CCPO DEU.

He said that they had been monitoring the illegal drug activities of Cabusas for quite a while.

He also said that they found out that Cabusas was allegedly tasked by “Jaguar” to build his house in Barangay Duljo Fatima, and he was allegedly later discovered to have also sold illegal drugs.

Aside from the drugs and handgun taken from Cabusas during the January 5 operation, Barandog said that they also recovered identification cards (IDs) of the suspect, showing he was an employee of a local TV station.

Cabusas told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview that he was only a talent of the TV station and not a regular employee.

He also admitted having been tasked to build the house of “Jaguar” in Barangay Duljo Fatima, but after Jaguar died, he claimed to have left and invested in an eatery in Talisay City./dbs