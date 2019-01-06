Two couples figure in separate drug arrests in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite reports of daily arrests of suspected drug pushers, street-level peddling of shabu (crystal meth) continue in Cebu City, as evidenced by Saturday night’s arrest of two couples in separate busts here.

The first arrest went down past 6 p.m. in Sitio Arca, Barangay Punta Princesa involving Benjamin Gitaruelas, 37, and his live-in partner, Beverlyn Cuyos, 28, who is six month pregnant of their child.

Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya, head of the Punta Princesa Police Precinct, said suspected shabu amounting to P30,000 was seized from the couple.

Andaya said they learned of the couple’s drug trade from neighbors who frowned on their illegal operation.

Gitaruelas, a former power lineman, admitted he was selling shabu but insisted that his partner was innocent. Cuyos, however, admitted to the police that she was aware of her partner’s drug peddling activity.

Four hours later, at past 10 p.m. (January 5), another couple fell into the hands of the police in another drug bust in Sitio Lomar, along T. Padilla Street.

Chief Inspector Jhon Kareen Escober, chief of the Carbon Police Precinct, identified the couple as Freddie Pestaño, 54, and his live-in partner, Mary Ann Arboladora, 21.

Escober said a drug pusher they earlier arrested pointed to Pestaño as his source of shabu. /elb