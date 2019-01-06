Sto. Niño image visits CDUH patients, staff for the first time

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Since they could barely leave the hospital to go to the basilica to pray, the image of the Señor Sto. Niño was the one that visited patients and personnel of the Cebu Doctors University Hospital (CDUH) located along Osmena Boulevard in Cebu City earlier today, January 6.

Dr. Yong Larrazabal III, chairman of the Cebu Doctors Group of Hospitals (CDGH), said he was grateful for the visit because it gave especially their patients the opportunity to pray and reach out to the Sto. Niño for their healing, something that they could barely do because of their health condition.

Larrazabal also danced the Sinulog as an offering to the Sto. Niño whom he believes has healing powers.

While he danced, Larrazabal said that he also prayed for community healing and for more Cebuanos to remain healthy.

“I prayed that the Cebuanos and the rest of the Filipinos be away from calamities. Let there be less victims who will suffer these calamities,” said Larrazabal.

The image arrived at the hospital at past 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, following an overnight stay at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Larrazabal, members of his family, and hospital personnel welcomed the Sto. Niño at the hospital’s main entrance located along Osmena Boulevard.

The Sto. Niño was made to visit the different hospital offices and sections after a 2 p.m. Mass to allow patients and hospital personnel to venerate the Holy Child.

The CDUH was the third hospital to be visited by the miraculous image this year as part of its annual fiesta celebration.

The Sto. Niño has been making hospital visits which started with the Cebu City Medical Center on Friday, January 4. It is scheduled to leave CDUH at noontime on Monday to also visit the Chong Hua Hospital./dcb