Barangay Mabolo holds first ‘Sinug sa Mabolo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is still two weeks before Cebu celebrates Sinulog 2019 yet, the drums beat ahead for the first ‘Sinug sa Mabolo’ Sunday, January 6.

‘Sinug sa Mabolo’ includes competition categories for street dance, dance showdown, and festival queen.

The route of the street dance competition covers the part of M.J. Cuenco Avenue in front of the St. Joseph the Patriarch Church

Seven contingents from the seven clusters of the sitios of Barangay Mabolo will battle in the different categories for the intra-barangay competition while at least four contingents from other villages will compete for the interbarangay competition.

Each cluster is composed of at least three sitios of Mabolo.

Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid said it was her dream for the barangay to host its own Sinulog celebration.

Sinug sa Mabolo was graced by Mabatid’s allies, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella and City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr./dbs