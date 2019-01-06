Barangay Mabolo holds first ‘Sinug sa Mabolo’

By Rosalie O. Abatayo |January 06,2019 - 06:16 PM

One of the contingents of the Sinug sa Mabolo performs as they compete for the street dance competition of the event. Photo by Rosalie O. Abatayo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is still two weeks before Cebu celebrates Sinulog 2019 yet, the drums beat ahead for the first ‘Sinug sa Mabolo’ Sunday, January 6.

‘Sinug sa Mabolo’ includes competition categories for street dance, dance showdown, and festival queen.

The route of the street dance competition covers the part of M.J. Cuenco Avenue in front of the St. Joseph the Patriarch Church

Seven contingents from the seven clusters of the sitios of Barangay Mabolo will battle in the different categories for the intra-barangay competition while at least four contingents from other villages will compete for the interbarangay competition.

Each cluster is composed of at least three sitios of Mabolo.

Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid said it was her dream for the barangay to host its own Sinulog celebration.

Sinug sa Mabolo was graced by Mabatid’s allies, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella and City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.