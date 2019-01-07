Dreamscape advances to Evo League finals 

Cebu City, Philippines – The Dreamscape Lions marched on to the finals of the Evo League as they crushed the Author Solutions Philippines Inc. Hardbacks, 70-50, in Game Two to sweep the semifinals series in the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Sunday (January 6, 2019) afternoon at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The Lions’ debut season continues to be a perfect one as the win was the team’s 17th in a row.

Top gun Ralph Belarmino and Jan Gabest each had 19 points for Dreamscape, but the former left the game early as he was ejected for incurring his second technical foul in the third canto.

The Lions however, must still wait and see who their opponent will be as the Kyocera Frontiers fought back to tie their semis series up at 1-1 with a 63-54 win over the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs.

Ariel Ramonito Edera and Matthew Grafilo led the charge to help the Frontiers keep their season alive as they fired 21 and 18 markers, respectively.

Edera also had seven boards, three steals and three assists, while Grafilo padded his stat-line with eight assists, three rebounds and two steals. /bjo