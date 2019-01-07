LuDo golf hopes to raise P10M for Naga landslide victims 

The LuDo Golf Tournament, one of Cebu’s premier charity sporting events, is aiming to raise P10 million and more for all the victims of the tragic Naga landslide on January 18-19 via the Golf For Naga at the Cebu Country Club (CCC).

This was announced by Douglas LuYm, the founder and chief organizer of the event, during a press conference at the CCC Monday afternoon, January 7.

This is the second year since its comeback that the LuDo Golf Tournament is holding a fund-raising event for the sole purpose of charity.

Last year was the first wherein the LuDo golfest was able to raise P7 million for the surviving families of the fallen soldiers of Marawi.

LuYm narrated that he started the tournament way back in the 80s in honor of his father, Cayetano LuDo, and it was just for fun.

However, the tournament was stopped after the Coral Tee, another golf tournament, took over its January playing dates.

But when Coral Tee changed playing dates, LuYm said he decided to bring it back but because of many tragedies happening, he decided to give it a higher purpose, that is to make it a charity event.

“There is a reason why the tournament is held in January because the rest of the months a lot of things happened, you get bumped down, so we want to bump it up,” said Amanda LuYm, the daughter of Douglas LuYm.

LuYm said they are aiming to surpass the P7 million they were able to raise for the Marawi fallen soldiers.

He added that they have already committed to give P6 miilion.

As for its distribution, Chief of Operations Nelson Yuvallos said that they will be giving the funds directly and equally to all the Naga landslide victims.

They also assured that they will be getting the official list of victims from the Naga City government.

According to LuYm, they have invited Naga City Mayor Christine Chiong to the press conference but she wasn’t able to make it because they have important guests who are geologists.

Tournament Proper

The LuDo Golf Tournament will be a team play with each team to be manned by three players whose individual handicaps will be added and divided by three to determine the team handicap.

Registration fee is pegged at P15,000 per team with around 220 golfers.

Deadline of registration will be a day before the tournament date or when all 220 slots have been taken.

Interested golfers can register at the CCC and for further information, they can call Donna at (032) 231-0345.

Five hole-in-one prizes are up for grabs, a BMW 318i, SUV Mazda CX3 and a sedan, a Toyota Rush, and a Mercedes Benz GSL SUV.

An SUV will also be raffled off and there will be no need to buy tickets, said LuYm.

Those who want to donate but not join the tournament may hand in their donations during the tournament dates. /rcg