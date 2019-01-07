Red-hot Deiparine tows Talisay Aquastars past Carcar in Legacy Cup

The Talisay Aquastars rode on the incredible performance of spitfire guard Jay Deiparine to down the Carcar Lechoneros, 86-78, in the Samsam Gullas 3.0 Legacy Cup on Sunday night at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Talisay debuted in winning fashion, thanks to Deiparine who dominated any and all defenders to the tune of 37 points, four rebounds, six assists. He was just as menacing on the defensive end of the floor as he stole the ball 10 times and also had a blocked shot.

Ronan Briones helped Talisay’s cause as he scored 13 points to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Jhaylord Castro also put up 11 markers.

Rey Alfeche led the way for Carcar with 19 points and 11 rebounds. /rcg