Street-level pusher arrested in Tejero buy-bust

Cebu City, Philippines – An alleged street-level pusher was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tejero here on Monday night, January 7, 2019.

The suspect, who was arrested along T. Padilla Extension, was identified by the police as 38-year-old Roel de Leon, alyas Boboy.

Police recovered from the suspect an estimated 30 grams of suspected shabu, which, based on the Dangerous Drugs Board, has a value of around P204,000.

Spearheading the buy-bust operation were operatives of the Precinct 3 of the Waterfront Police Station headed by Senior Inspector Joemar Pomarejos.

Pomarejos said De Leon is considered a street-level pusher based on the amount of shabu confiscated from him. /bjo