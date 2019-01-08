Police eye ‘third person’ in twin deaths inside a Cebu City inn

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Waterfront Police now await the results of the test conducted by the Crime Laboratory of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) to validate if a third person may have been involved in the death of a young woman and an elderly man inside an inn in the downtown area of Cebu City on Monday.

Senior Inspector Joemar Pomarejos, station commander of the Waterfront Police, said they are expecting the results of the paraffin test on the elderly man and the ballistic test result on the 9 mm pistol found in the crime scene to be released within the day.

The police said they also await the firearm verification result to identify the owner of the gun.

Pomarejos said they will likewise get the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the inn to verify if no other person entered the room that the victims were occupying.

“We will also see on the CCTV footage kung nauna ba og check in ang lalaki or kung nagkuyog ba ni sila o kung naa nay laing tawo,” Pomarejos said.

While there no signs of struggle inside the room, Pomarejos said only the laboratory test results could validate if it was a suicide incident, or if there was another person involved.

He said that the victims identified as Ely Malagum, 65, and 19-year-old Danica Rose Erolya, may have been dead for at least six hours when their bodies were discovered.

Pomarejos said the hotel’s records showed that Malagum checked into the hotel i n the morning of January 5. The victims, whom Pomarejos supposed was a couple, were supposed to check out at noon yesterday, January 7.

Hearing no word from their guests from noon until evening yesterday, the crew of the hotel decided to open the door with the master key. The door, however, was double locked from inside. The crew forced open the door to discover the victims lying on the bed while holding each other, each with a gunshot would to the head. /elb