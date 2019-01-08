No large sea vessel allowed in Sinulog Fluvial Procession

Cebu City, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu (PCG-Cebu) said large sea vessels with more than 250 gross tonnage (GT) are barred from participating in the 2019 Sinulog Fluvial Procession on January 19.

This was announced in a set of guidelines for the annual fluvial procession posted in PCG-Cebu’s official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Vessels 250 GT above are not allowed to join said procession due to restricted manueverability,” PCG – Cebu said.

The fluvial procession is one of the highlights of the yearly Sinulog Festival in Cebu. Here, the Holy Images of Señor Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe will be carried on board a ship through the Mactan Channel.

The PCG-Cebu also banned children below 12 years-old from joining the fluvial procession. Others banned are liquor, firecrackers, prohibited drugs, firearms, any kind of deadly weapons, and balloons.

“Passengers are prohibited to conglomerate at the top deck of any vessel. They should stay at decks below the top deck as much as possible,” they added. /bjo