Still no Sinulog fireworks at the Sto. Niño Basilica this year in favor of donating money to the poor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In solidarity with the poor, the Augustinian fathers of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City will not stage any firework display on the eve of the Fiesta Señor, popularly known as the Sinulog Festival, on January 19.

Fr. Pacifico “Jun” Nohara, OSA, rector of the centuries-old Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, said they deemed it proper to donate the money intended for the fireworks display to the underprivileged sectors of the community.

“The fireworks were costly. Like we did last year, I think it would be better to forego any fireworks display so that we can use the amount to help our brothers and sisters who are in need,” he said.

In previous years, the Basilica spent about P130,000 for the fireworks display after the one-hour traditional Sinulog dance at the church’s Pilgrim Center.

Last year, however, the Augustinian fathers—the caretakers of the Basilica and the original image of the Sto. Niño—decided to not hold any firework display and to instead donate the money for the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City, for the typhoon victims, and for the renovation of a church in Leyte province.

“We have the same arrangement this year,” Nohara said./elb