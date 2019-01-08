Sinulog darling Tribu Sinanduloy to perform as guest contingent

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Perennial Sinulog winner and crowd darling, Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe from Tangub City, Misamis Occidental will be performing as a guest contingent this year.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., executive committee, announced this in a press conference today, Tuesday (January 9). He said Tangub City Mayor Philip Tan called him up to inform him of Sinanduloy’s participation.

“Mayor Philip Tan called me personally to confirm that they will be joining as guests for this year’s Sinulog,” said Tumulak.

The Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe was declared grand prize winner in the Sinulog Based category 10 times (2002, 2003, 2005-2007, 2009-2011, 2013 and last year) and twice in the Free Interpretation category (2000 and 2001).

Last November, they expressed intentions to join the competition after taking a break in 2018 to mark their 25th founding anniversary, but later backed out. /rcg