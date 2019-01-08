Organizers to politicians: No campaigning, speeches during Sinulog festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No speeches please.

This was the reminder of Sinulog 2019 organizers to politicians who might wish to join this year’s celebration.

Malou Innocando-Tabar, information officer of the Cebu City government, said in today’s AGIO forum that only President Rodrigo Duterte would be allowed to address the grandstand crowd should he decide to grace the Sinulog grand parade on January 20.

Tabar said that the city government already sent an invitation in November 2018 for the President to grace the Sinulog, but they had yet to recieve Duterte’s reply.

Tabar said that since it’s an election year, it could not be avoided that some politicians would take advantage of the festivities to get the Cebuanos attention.

But Sinulog organizers will not allow them to mix their campaigning with the festivities.

“They can show up and be here for the Sto. Nino but not to campaign,” she added./dbs