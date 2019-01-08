Michael Dino’s helicopter stop in Pasig sports complex explained

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Why was the head of the Office of Presidential Assistant in the Visayas (OPAV) seen in a popular sports complex in Pasig City?

The OPAV, in a statement sent to Cebu Daily News, explained that their chief, Secretary Michael Dino, was in the area to fetch other passengers who were waiting for the helicopter ride to ferry them to Batangas and not to take a restroom break.

OPAV Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales said that the helicopter carrying Dino and his team were heading to Batangas for the launching of a Malasakit Center branch there.

“Sec(retary) Dino was headed for Batangas to lead the launching of Malasakit Center there. The 20th since it first opened in Cebu and inaugurated by no less than the President,” said Gonzales.

“He dropped by to pick up the other passengers, and while waiting for the other passengers to board the chopper, he went to the restroom. The day before, he was in the Lung Center in Quezon City to launch the 19th Malasakit Center. During the last SONA (State of the Nation Address), the President ordered the nationwide rollout of Malasakit Center,” he added.

Gonzales also said that Dino and his team had laid down all the necessary protocols before the helicopter carrying them landed on the area.

A post containing photos of Dino apparently walking across a soccer field went viral on social media today, Tuesday, January 8. It generated over 200 reactions, mostly angry, and shared 255 times on Facebook.

The post, published by Newsph.org, came from an unnamed source who alleged that Dino’s unexpected arrival interrupted a sports meeting taking place there.

“FROM THE INBOX: Hello NewsPh.org, a chopper landed in ULTRA Pasig at around 11 am today and stopped the ongoing sports meet of DEPED. VIP apparently just used the restroom. and the chopper took off again. Photos (contributed) show Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas head Michael Dino,” the caption stated. /elb