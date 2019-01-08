DWUP expects more Sinulog vendors this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) has recorded over 1,000 vendors who have successfully applied for their Sinulog Vendors’ I.D. since the registration opened last Saturday, January 5.

And the department is expecting this number o surge as the festival week nears.

“Nakatala na ta ug sobra usa ka libo nga vendors nga niregister ug niapply para sa ilahang I.D. karung Sinulog. Muexpect ta nga mudaghan sila pero if magkaduol ang deadline sa registration, magkaanam sad sila ug gagmay,” said DWUP operations officer Genevieve Alcoseba.

DWUP projected at least 4,000 vendors who will be selling their goods -from souvenir items to t-shirts- near the Sinulog Procession and Parade routes.

In 2018, the DWUP recorded over 3,000 vendors for the Sinulog Festival.

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) is implementing a color-coded, I.D. system to monitor and regulate the number of vendors during the Sinulog./rcg