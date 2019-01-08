Ex-jail guard caught selling shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former jail guard employed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) was nabbed tonight in a drug bust in Sitio Back Blessed, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

Alberto Cabahug, 55, who was a jail guard assigned to the Mandaue City Jail from 1993 to 2000, was caught with several packs of shabu (crystal meth) totalling P170,000, according to Superintendent Glenn Mayam, chief of the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG)-Visayas.

Cabahug was nabbed after he sold to a DEG agent a medium pack containing suspected shabu for P14,000. He was later found in possession of more of the drugs, said Mayam.

Mayam said Cabahug has been in the list of drug dealers in Cebu City after authorities were alerted by an informant of his illicit activities but had been elusive.

When not engaged in drug dealing, police later found that Cabahug was operating a colorum passenger multicab that plied the route along the coastal road of the South Road Properties (SRP).

Mayam said it took them a month of surveillance before they finally caught Cabahug.

Cabahug went on absence without leave (AWOL) in 2000 after he was administratively charged for neglect of duty in relation to the escape of two prisoners who were facing kidnap-for-ransom charges. /elb