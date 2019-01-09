No VIP treatment  for prominent Sinulog visitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines —There will be neither a special entrance nor reserved seats for very important persons (VIPs) who wish to witness Sinulog 2019 events.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that VIPs, including politicians, will be no sacred cows to the rules that they have set for the Sinulog events.

“None [No special entrance]. Except mga pari. Pari can just come in sa mga exit kasi may ibibigay kaming special clearance sa kanila. Other than them, sa designated areas na papasok,” Garma said.

“Wala ring reservation ng upoan. Bawal. Walang special treatment. First come, first served. Yung mga tatawagin kami kasimagpapareserve ng upoan? No, walang special treatment,” Garma added.

Garma said they reserved requests for special escort from private groups who have VIP guests for some Sinulog events. However, the lady director said they declined it to “stick to the plans” that they have already laid for the security for Cebu’s premier festival.

“Walang special treatment kahit politiko. Kasi kung papayagan namin yan, maraming susunod at masisira yung plano namin to make the areas safe,” Garma said.

On Tuesday, a mass was held at the Pilgrim Center of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño for the uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and emergency responders from local government units and volunteer groups./rcg