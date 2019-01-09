3 cops who left posts during Guihulngan Sempo relieved

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The three police officials who left their posts during the synchronized police operations (Sempo) in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, were relieved of their positions for alleged abandonment.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) identified the relieved officials as Chief Inspector Jomar Medel, Inspector Clifton Gairanod, and Inspector Mark Eric Pabong.

The three allegedly left their posts after the Sempo and went home without reporting back to their base in Giuhulngan City.

Medel was the chief of the Cebu Tourist Police while Gairanod and Pabong were assigned in the Regional Mobile Force.

The three officials were transferred to the Regional Personnel Holding Administrative Office (RPHAO) pending further investigation.

Sinas said that the PRO-7 will be filing charges of abandoning post, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and absence without leave (AWOL) against the officials.

“These cases are for dismissal. That’s why we are thoroughly investigating this incident because this is not a good example for our police to follow,” said Sinas.

Prior to the incident, two other police officers were also relieved for cowardice and running away from their posts during the shootout.

Sinas identified the officers as PO1 Melvin Cañete and PO1 Thomas Cañete who were both members of the Regional Police Safety Batallion prior to being relieved.

The Sempo in Negros Oriental involved 113 search warrants, 82 of which were in Guihulngan City, all involving illegal possession of firearms. |