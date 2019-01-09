Capitol urges Talisay, Mandaue to come up with traffic plan for Sinulog

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES —The Capitol is urging traffic managers from local government units (LGUs) near Cebu City to come up with a traffic management plan in anticipation of the heavy traffic that may transpire after the Sinulog.

Jonathan Tumulak, provincial focal person on traffic management, said he will be coordinating with the traffic management team from the cities of Mandaue and Talisay to discuss their respective traffic management plan.

“Mo-coordinate ta ni Mandaue ug Talisay nga mo-come up sila og traffic plan tungod kay nag-expect ta nga grabe ang traffic inig ka human sa Sinulog,” Tumulak said.

He added that the bulk of the pilgrims as well as those attending the Sinulog events are not from Cebu City and they will most likely will pass by Talisay City when they head south or Mandaue City in going north.

Glenn Antigua, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said in a separate interview that they already have laid out plans to make sure that the traffic getting in to the city will be flowing.

“Naa tay enough nga personnel nga ma deploy along the national highway. Mao na man gyud na among gibuhat every year,” Antigua said. /rcg