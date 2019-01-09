22-year-old female yields P1.7M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Illegal drugs worth P1.7 million were seized on Thursday morning from a female high-value drug target whose illegal trade was alleged to be connected with an inmate inside the Cebu City Jail.

According to Chief Inspector Kieth Andaya of the Punta Princesa Police Station, Lorry Jenn Pitong, 22, was arrested in her apartment in a buybust operation in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

He said they have been monitoring Pitong for two months now.

Confiscated from Pitong were 20 medium packs, 3 large packs, and 1 small pack of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The illegal drugs weighed 250 grams.

Andaya said that Pitong was also arrested before due to drugs but she was reportedly granted bail with a plea-bargain.

“In the past, she was caught with her then live-in partner who was also a high-value target. She got off easily but apparently she took over his business,” said Andaya.

Andaya said that Pitong took orders from her jailed former partner.

This time, Andaya assured that Pitong will spend the rest of her life in jail.

Andaya refused to name Pitong’s former live-in partner pending further investigation.

He said he believes that Pitong’s drug trade was limited only to Cebu.

He is hoping that with Pitong’s arrest, they will be able to know how inmates operate their illegal trade despite being locked in jail. /rcg