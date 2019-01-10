Labangon buy-bust yields P500k worth of shabu   

Cebu City, Philippines – Shabu worth P500,000 was seized during a buy-bust operation by the police on Wednesday afternoon, January 9, 2019, along Happy Valley in Barangay Labangon here.

Arrested during the operation of the drug enforcement unit of the Punta Princesa Police was 25-year-old Junnel Paloma of Sitio Capaculan, Barangay Tisa.

Taken from him was an estimated 76 grams of suspected shabu, which is worth around P500,000.

Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya, station commander of Precinct 10, said they were monitoring Paloma for almost a month before making the arrest. /bjo