January 9 arrests: Four nabbed in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four people were arrested for various offenses in Cebu on Wednesday, January 9.

Flord Mae Ricaplaza, 38, of Barangay Awihao, Toledo City, was the first to fall after police served her an arrest warrant for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and Children Act at past 10 a.m., said SPO1, desk officer of the Toledo Police Station.

The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Roslyn Tria of the Regional Trial Court Branch 94 of the National Capital Region.

Ricaplaza claimed that the case was already resolved and that she was surprised of the arrest warrant.

She, however, was released by the police after she posted a P24,000 bail.

At 11 a.m. in Dalaguete town in southern Cebu, police arrested Joan Caruana, 33, of Barangay Balud after she was served a warrant of arrest for a malicious mischief case.

PO2 Rex Pelonio, Dalaguete Police Station desk officer, told Cebu Daily News Digital that Judge Thelma Delos Santos of the Municipal Trial Court of Dalaguete issued the arrest warrant against Caruana.

She, however, was released after she paid a P2,000 bail for her temporary freedom.

At past 1 p.m., Emilda Antigua, 46, of Sitio Santa Cruz, Barangay Antipolo in Medellin town in northern Cebu, was arrested after she was served a warrant of arrest for not attending a hearing of an estafa case.

Judge Marigomen of RTC Bogo issued the warrant of arrest against Antigua after she did not heed the invitation of the judge to appear in court.

However, Antigua was released after she was presented to the court.

The last to fall was Reynato Oliverio, 52, of Barangay Dungga of Danao City.

He was arrested after he was served an arrest warrant for illegal possession of firearms.

He was detained at the Danao Police Station detention cell after he failed to pay the bail of P200,000 for his temporary freedom./dbs